Bilal Coulibaly Questionable April 4 Against Heat Due To Heel Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 153-131 loss to the 76ers on April 1, Coulibaly totaled 12 points, two rebounds and one steal. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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