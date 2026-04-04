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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly Questionable April 4 Against Heat Due To Heel Injury

Bilal Coulibaly (Heel) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Heat on Saturday, April 4. As of Friday evening, the Heat are favored by 17.5 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 153-131 loss to the 76ers on April 1, Coulibaly totaled 12 points, two rebounds and one steal. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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