Bilal Coulibaly DTD For March 30 Against Lakers Due To Heel Injury

In his last game on March 29, Coulibaly posted four points, five rebounds and two assists in a 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.