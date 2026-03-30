Bilal Coulibaly DTD For March 30 Against Lakers Due To Heel Injury
Bilal Coulibaly (Heel) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Lakers on Monday, March 30. As of Monday evening, the Lakers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 29, Coulibaly posted four points, five rebounds and two assists in a 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.