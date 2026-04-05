Ben Saraf Questionable April 5 Against Wizards Due To Back Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Saraf put up two points, two rebounds and four assists. Saraf is averaging 6.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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