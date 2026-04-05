FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets

Ben Saraf

Brooklyn Nets • #77 SG

Ben Saraf Questionable April 5 Against Wizards Due To Back Injury

Ben Saraf (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Nets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Saraf put up two points, two rebounds and four assists. Saraf is averaging 6.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Saraf

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News