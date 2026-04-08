Ayo Dosunmu Out April 8 Against Magic (Rest)

In his last game on April 7, Dosunmu put up 24 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals in a 124-104 win over the Pacers. Dosunmu is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.