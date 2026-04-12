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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu Out April 12 Against Pelicans Due To Calf Injury

Ayo Dosunmu (Calf) is out for the upcoming game against the Pelicans on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Dosunmu totaled 15 points and four assists. Dosunmu is averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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