Ayo Dosunmu Out April 12 Against Pelicans Due To Calf Injury

In his last game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Dosunmu totaled 15 points and four assists. Dosunmu is averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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