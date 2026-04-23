Austin Reaves Questionable For Game 3 Against Rockets Due To Oblique Injury

Last time out on April 2, Reaves posted 15 points, four rebounds and one assist in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

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