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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves Questionable For Game 3 Against Rockets Due To Oblique Injury

Austin Reaves (Oblique) is questionable for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Rockets on Friday, April 24. As of Thursday evening, the Rockets are favored by 9.5 with a total of 206.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Reaves posted 15 points, four rebounds and one assist in a 139-96 loss to the Thunder. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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