Austin Reaves Questionable April 5 Against Mavericks Due To Rib Injury

In his last game, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2, Reaves put up 15 points, four rebounds and one assist. Reaves is averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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