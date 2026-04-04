Austin Reaves Questionable April 5 Against Mavericks Due To Rib Injury
Austin Reaves (Rib) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday afternoon, the Lakers are favored by 6.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2, Reaves put up 15 points, four rebounds and one assist. Reaves is averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.