Austin Reaves Out For Game 2 Due To Rib Injury

In his most recent game, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2, Reaves tallied 15 points, four rebounds and one assist. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

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