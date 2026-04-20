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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves Out For Game 2 Due To Rib Injury

Austin Reaves (Rib) is out for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Rockets on Tuesday, April 21. As of Monday evening, the Rockets are favored by 4.5 with a total of 206.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2, Reaves tallied 15 points, four rebounds and one assist. Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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