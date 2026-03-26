Ausar Thompson DTD For March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Injury Management Injury

In his last game on March 25, Thompson put up 18 points, four rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in a 130-129 loss to the Hawks. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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