Ausar Thompson DTD For March 26 Against Pelicans Due To Injury Management Injury
Ausar Thompson (Injury Management) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 4 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, Thompson put up 18 points, four rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in a 130-129 loss to the Hawks. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.