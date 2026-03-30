Anthony Gill DTD For March 30 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

In his last appearance, a 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 29, Gill tallied eight points, three rebounds and one steal. Gill is averaging 4.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.