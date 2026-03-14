Anthony Edwards Questionable March 13 Against Warriors Due To Knee Injury
Anthony Edwards (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Warriors on Friday, March 13. As of Friday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 11, Edwards put up 36 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 153-128 loss to the Clippers. Edwards is tops on his team in points per contest (29.4), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.