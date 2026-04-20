Anthony Edwards Questionable For Game 2 Against Nuggets Due To Injury Management Injury

Edwards totaled 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in his last action, a 116-105 loss to the Nuggets on April 18. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

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