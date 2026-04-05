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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards Questionable April 5 Against Hornets Due To Knee Injury

Anthony Edwards (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hornets on Sunday, April 5. As of Sunday morning, the Hornets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Edwards put up eight points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in his last action, a 115-103 loss to the 76ers on April 3. Edwards is tops on his team in points per contest (28.9), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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