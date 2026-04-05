Anthony Edwards Questionable April 5 Against Hornets Due To Knee Injury

Edwards put up eight points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in his last action, a 115-103 loss to the 76ers on April 3. Edwards is tops on his team in points per contest (28.9), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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