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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards DTD For Game 4 Against Nuggets Due To Undisclosed Injury

Anthony Edwards (Undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday, April 25. As of Friday afternoon, the Nuggets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 113-96 win over the Nuggets on April 23, Edwards tallied 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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