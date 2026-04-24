Anthony Edwards DTD For Game 4 Against Nuggets Due To Undisclosed Injury

In his last appearance, a 113-96 win over the Nuggets on April 23, Edwards tallied 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

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