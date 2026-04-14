Anthony Edwards DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury
Anthony Edwards (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Edwards had 22 points, two rebounds and three assists in his last action, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.