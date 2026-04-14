Anthony Edwards DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury

Edwards had 22 points, two rebounds and three assists in his last action, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

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