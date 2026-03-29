Andrew Nembhard Questionable March 29 Against Heat Due To Back Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27, Nembhard totaled 13 points, one rebound, 10 assists, one steal and one block. Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists with 7.6 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.