FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson DTD For Game 1 Against Lakers (Rest)

Amen Thompson (Rest) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Lakers on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Rockets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 206.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 10, Thompson posted 41 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Amen Thompson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News