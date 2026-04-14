Amen Thompson DTD For Game 1 Against Lakers (Rest)

Last time out on April 10, Thompson posted 41 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

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