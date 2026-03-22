Alex Sarr DTD For March 22 Against Knicks Due To Toe Injury
Alex Sarr (Toe) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Knicks on Sunday, March 22. As of Sunday afternoon, the Knicks are favored by 21.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Sarr tallied 14 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in his last game, a 132-111 loss to the Thunder on March 21. Sarr is averaging 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.