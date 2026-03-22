Alex Sarr DTD For March 22 Against Knicks Due To Toe Injury

Sarr tallied 14 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in his last game, a 132-111 loss to the Thunder on March 21. Sarr is averaging 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

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