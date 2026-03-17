Alex Sarr DTD For March 17 Against Pistons Due To Hamstring Injury
Alex Sarr (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 17.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 111-100 loss to the Celtics on March 14, Sarr totaled four points, five rebounds, two steals and one block. Sarr is averaging 16.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.