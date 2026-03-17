Alex Sarr DTD For March 17 Against Pistons Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last appearance, a 111-100 loss to the Celtics on March 14, Sarr totaled four points, five rebounds, two steals and one block. Sarr is averaging 16.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

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