Alex Caruso Questionable April 2 Against Lakers (Illness)

Last time out on March 30, Caruso put up three points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in a 114-110 win over the Pistons. Caruso is averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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