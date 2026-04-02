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Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso Questionable April 2 Against Lakers (Illness)

Alex Caruso (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Lakers on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Thunder are favored by 9 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, Caruso put up three points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in a 114-110 win over the Pistons. Caruso is averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Caruso

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