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Al Horford
Golden State Warriors

Al Horford

Golden State Warriors • #20 FC

Al Horford Out March 27 Against Wizards Due To Calf Injury

Al Horford (Calf) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Friday, March 27. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 14.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Horford recorded three points and one rebound in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. Horford is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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