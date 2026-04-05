Al Horford Out April 5 Against Rockets Due To Calf Injury

In his last game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Horford totaled three points and one rebound. Horford is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.