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Al Horford
Golden State Warriors

Al Horford

Golden State Warriors • #20 FC

Al Horford Out April 5 Against Rockets Due To Calf Injury

Al Horford (Calf) is out for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Sunday, April 5. As of Sunday morning, the Rockets are favored by 4 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Horford totaled three points and one rebound. Horford is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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