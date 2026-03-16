Al Horford DTD For March 16 Against Wizards Due To Calf Injury
Al Horford (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Monday, March 16. As of Monday morning, the Warriors are favored by 7.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 13, Horford posted three points and one rebound in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. Horford is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.