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Al Horford
Golden State Warriors

Al Horford

Golden State Warriors • #20 FC

Al Horford DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Calf Injury

Al Horford (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 10.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

Horford had three points and one rebound in his most recent game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13. Horford is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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