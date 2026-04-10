Al Horford DTD For April 10 Against Kings Due To Calf Injury
Al Horford (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Kings on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 10.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
Horford had three points and one rebound in his most recent game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13. Horford is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.