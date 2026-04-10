Ajay Mitchell Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Ankle Injury
Ajay Mitchell (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Nuggets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Mitchell recorded seven points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.