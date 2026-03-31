Adou Thiero DTD For March 31 Against Cavaliers Due To Knee Injury
Adou Thiero (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 31. As of Tuesday morning, the Lakers are favored by 2 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 23, Thiero recorded one point in a 113-110 loss to the Pistons. Thiero is averaging 1.5 points, 1.0 rebound, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.