Ace Bailey Questionable March 9 Against Warriors (Illness)
Ace Bailey (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Warriors on Monday, March 9. As of Monday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 7 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
Bailey totaled nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 113-99 loss to the Bucks on March 7. Bailey is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.