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Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey Questionable April 7 Against Pelicans Due To Knee Injury

Ace Bailey (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Pelicans on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday morning, the Pelicans are favored by 11.5 with a total of 241.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 146-111 loss to the Thunder on April 5, Bailey totaled 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. Bailey is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ace Bailey

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