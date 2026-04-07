Ace Bailey Questionable April 7 Against Pelicans Due To Knee Injury

In his last appearance, a 146-111 loss to the Thunder on April 5, Bailey totaled 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. Bailey is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

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