Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 29 Against Heat Due To Back Injury

Last time out on March 27, Nesmith recorded 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Nesmith is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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