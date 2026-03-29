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Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith Questionable March 29 Against Heat Due To Back Injury

Aaron Nesmith (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Heat are favored by 9 with a total of 243.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Nesmith recorded 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Nesmith is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nesmith

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