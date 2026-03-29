Aaron Gordon Questionable March 29 Against Warriors Due To Calf Injury
Aaron Gordon (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Warriors on Sunday, March 29. As of Sunday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 12.5 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 27, Gordon recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 135-129 win over the Jazz. Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.