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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon DTD For Game 4 Against Timberwolves Due To Calf Injury

Aaron Gordon (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Saturday, April 25. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20, Gordon totaled eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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