Aaron Gordon DTD For Game 4 Against Timberwolves Due To Calf Injury

In his last action, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20, Gordon totaled eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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