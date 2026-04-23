Aaron Gordon DTD For Game 3 Against Timberwolves Due To Calf Injury

Gordon had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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