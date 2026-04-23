Aaron Gordon DTD For Game 3 Against Timberwolves Due To Calf Injury
Aaron Gordon (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Thursday, April 23. As of Thursday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
Gordon had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last appearance, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
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