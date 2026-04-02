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Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Face Trail Blazers On April 2

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, April 2. Williamson's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Williamson put up 18 points in his most recent game, a 134-102 loss to the Rockets on March 29. Williamson is averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are conceding 116.0 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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