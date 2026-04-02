Zion Williamson And Pelicans Face Trail Blazers On April 2

Williamson put up 18 points in his most recent game, a 134-102 loss to the Rockets on March 29. Williamson is averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are conceding 116.0 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

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