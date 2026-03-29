FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Square Off Against Rockets On March 29

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 29. Williamson's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Williamson tallied 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 119-106 loss to the Raptors on March 27. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zion Williamson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New Orleans PelicansRecent New Orleans Pelicans Player News

View All New Orleans Pelicans Player News