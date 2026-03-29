Zion Williamson And Pelicans Square Off Against Rockets On March 29

Williamson tallied 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 119-106 loss to the Raptors on March 27. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.2 points per contest.

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