Zion Williamson And Pelicans Play Raptors On March 27
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 27. Williamson's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 129-108 loss to the Pistons on March 26, Williamson had 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.4 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.