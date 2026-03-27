Zion Williamson And Pelicans Play Raptors On March 27

In his most recent game, a 129-108 loss to the Pistons on March 26, Williamson had 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.4 points per game.

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