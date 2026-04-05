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Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Play Magic On April 5

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, April 5. Williamson's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Williamson posted 13 points and six rebounds in a 117-113 loss to the Kings. Williamson is averaging 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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