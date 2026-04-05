Zion Williamson And Pelicans Play Magic On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Williamson posted 13 points and six rebounds in a 117-113 loss to the Kings. Williamson is averaging 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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