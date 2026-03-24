Zion Williamson And Pelicans Take On Knicks On March 24

In his last game on March 21, Williamson recorded 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers. Williamson is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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