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Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Take On Knicks On March 24

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 24. Williamson's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Williamson recorded 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers. Williamson is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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