Zion Williamson And Pelicans Face Kings On April 3

Williamson put up 15 points in his most recent game, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2. Williamson is averaging 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121.1 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

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