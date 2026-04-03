Zion Williamson And Pelicans Face Kings On April 3
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 3. Williamson's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Williamson put up 15 points in his most recent game, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2. Williamson is averaging 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 121.1 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.