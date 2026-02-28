FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On Feb. 28

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Feb. 28. Williamson's points prop was 24.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Williamson tallied 20 points, four assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 129-118 win over the Jazz on Feb. 26. Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125.9 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

