Zion Williamson And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On Feb. 26

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Feb. 26. Williamson's points prop was 24.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Williamson put up 26 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 113-109 win over the Warriors on Feb. 24. Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 125.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

