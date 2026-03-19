FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans • #1 SF

Zion Williamson And Pelicans Take On Clippers On March 18

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 18. Williamson's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 16, Williamson put up 27 points in a 129-111 win over the Mavericks. Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.7 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zion Williamson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New Orleans PelicansRecent New Orleans Pelicans Player News

View All New Orleans Pelicans Player News