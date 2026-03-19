Zion Williamson And Pelicans Take On Clippers On March 18

In his last game on March 16, Williamson put up 27 points in a 129-111 win over the Mavericks. Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.7 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

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