Ziaire Williams And Nets Play Kings On March 29

In his last game, a 116-99 loss to the Lakers on March 27, Williams totaled 16 points and three steals. Williams is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121.2 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

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