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Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets

Ziaire Williams

Brooklyn Nets • #1 SF

Ziaire Williams And Nets Play Kings On March 29

Ziaire Williams and the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 29. Williams' points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 116-99 loss to the Lakers on March 27, Williams totaled 16 points and three steals. Williams is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121.2 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ziaire Williams

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