Ziaire Williams And Nets Take On Hornets On March 31
Ziaire Williams and the Brooklyn Nets play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 31. Williams' points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Williams tallied 16 points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 116-99 loss to the Lakers on March 27. Williams is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Hornets are allowing 111.7 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.