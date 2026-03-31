Ziaire Williams And Nets Take On Hornets On March 31

Williams tallied 16 points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 116-99 loss to the Lakers on March 27. Williams is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are allowing 111.7 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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