Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Play Knicks On April 6

Risacher had two points in his last appearance, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3. Risacher is averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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