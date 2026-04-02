FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans

Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans • #21 C

Yves Missi And Pelicans Take On Trail Blazers On April 2

Yves Missi and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, April 2. Missi's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 134-102 loss to the Rockets on March 29, Missi totaled eight points and four blocks. Missi is averaging 5.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 17th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yves Missi

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New Orleans PelicansRecent New Orleans Pelicans Player News

View All New Orleans Pelicans Player News