Yves Missi And Pelicans Take On Trail Blazers On April 2

In his most recent game, a 134-102 loss to the Rockets on March 29, Missi totaled eight points and four blocks. Missi is averaging 5.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 17th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.0 points per contest.

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