Yves Missi And Pelicans Take On Pistons On March 26

Missi totaled two points in his last game, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24. Missi is averaging 5.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.8 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

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