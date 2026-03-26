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Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans

Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans • #21 C

Yves Missi And Pelicans Take On Pistons On March 26

Yves Missi and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 26. Missi's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Missi totaled two points in his last game, a 121-116 loss to the Knicks on March 24. Missi is averaging 5.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.8 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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