Yves Missi And Pelicans Take On Kings On April 3

Missi put up six points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2. Missi is averaging 5.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 121.1 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

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