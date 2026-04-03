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Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans

Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans • #21 C

Yves Missi And Pelicans Take On Kings On April 3

Yves Missi and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 3. Missi's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Missi put up six points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 118-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 2. Missi is averaging 5.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 121.1 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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