FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans

Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans • #21 C

Yves Missi And Pelicans Take On Jazz On April 7

Yves Missi and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, April 7. Missi's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Missi tallied 18 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in his last action, a 112-108 loss to the Magic on April 5. Missi is averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are conceding 125.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yves Missi

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New Orleans PelicansRecent New Orleans Pelicans Player News

View All New Orleans Pelicans Player News