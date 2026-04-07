Yves Missi And Pelicans Take On Jazz On April 7

Missi tallied 18 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in his last action, a 112-108 loss to the Magic on April 5. Missi is averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are conceding 125.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

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