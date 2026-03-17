Will Riley And Wizards Square Off Against Pistons On March 17

Last time out on March 16, Riley posted 21 points and five assists in a 125-117 loss to the Warriors. Riley is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.