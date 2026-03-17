FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Square Off Against Pistons On March 17

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 17. Riley's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Riley posted 21 points and five assists in a 125-117 loss to the Warriors. Riley is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Riley

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News