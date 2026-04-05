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Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Play Nets On April 5

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, April 5. Riley's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 152-136 loss to the Heat on April 4, Riley totaled 31 points and five steals. Riley is averaging 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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