Will Riley And Wizards Play Nets On April 5

In his last appearance, a 152-136 loss to the Heat on April 4, Riley totaled 31 points and five steals. Riley is averaging 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

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